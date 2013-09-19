News Buzz: Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB: ZERO), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY), Saba Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SABA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB: ZERO), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY), Saba Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SABA).



Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY) opened its last trade at the price of $32.66. Its closing price was $33.88 after gaining 4.63% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 22.802 shares, while its average trading volume remained 237.881 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.06.



Softbank Corp. operates in the information industry in Japan. It operates through four segments: Mobile Communications, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Telecommunications, and Internet Culture.



Will SFTBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB: ZERO) percentage change surged 3.20% to close at $1.29 with the total traded volume of 178.341 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 192.655 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.48 - $1.92, while its day lowest price was $1.25. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.32.



Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies.



Will ZERO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY) traded on volume of 50.358 shares in the last session against average volume of 97.859 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $15.36 and closed at $15.81 by scoring 5.12% increased. In the last three months the stock was up 12.13%.



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in real estate property investment and development activities primarily in Hong Kong.



Will CHEUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Saba Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SABA) started its last trading session with the price of $9.50and closed at $9.85 by scoring 3.68% increased. The stock traded with total volume of 223.004 shares, while the average trading volume remained 58.278 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.27. Day range for the stock was $9.48 -$9.85.



Saba Software, Inc. provides a class of people systems that combine people learning, people performance, and people collaboration solutions.



Will SABA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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