News Buzz - TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY), mCig Inc (OTCBB:LTCHD), OCEANGOLD CORP COM (OTCMKTS:OCANF) , Net Profits Ten Inc (OTCBB:FARE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY), mCig Inc (OTCBB:LTCHD), OCEANGOLD CORP COM (OTCMKTS:OCANF) , Net Profits Ten Inc (OTCBB:FARE)



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) shares traded up +2.90% during the current trading session, hitting $54.65 recently.



The share price of NOK is currently trading within the range of $54.00 to $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion. Company’s beta value stands at 1.57 points. Nokia’s current trading volume is X million, while its average volume is X million shares. Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



What was the Moving Force behind TCEHY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on TCEHY



mCig Inc (OTCBB:LTCHD) shares traded up +0.96% during the current trading session, hitting $0.221 recently. The share price of LTCHD is currently trading within the range of $0.18 to $0.22. LTCHD current trading volume is 369,271.00, while its average volume is 353,600.00 shares. mCig, Inc., a development stage company, engages in air to water generator distribution and technology licensing business.



For How Long LTCHD will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



OCEANGOLD CORP COM (OTCMKTS:OCANF) is trading with an upsurge of 2.62%, along with the trading price of $1.64 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $1.65.



NOK recently gained a volume of 9,400.00 shares, while its average volume is 10,525.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $1.00 - $3.71, while today, up until 10.07PM, its minimum price was $1.64. OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral properties. The company holds an interest in the Didipio gold-copper project in the Philippines.



For How Long OCANF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Net Profits Ten Inc (OTCBB:FARE) stock hit its highest price at $0.05, after starting its trade at $0.04. Company reported an decrease of -6.51% at the price of $0.0402recently and its current day range is from $0.04 to $0.05.



FARE total market capitalization remained $16.26 million. World Moto (Thailand) Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies taxi meters for the motorcycle taxi industry. It offers portable taxi meters and black boxes for motorcycles. The company also provides professional consulting services to governments, organizations, and companies. It sells its products through channel partners and distributors. The company is based in Bangkok, Thailand.



Will FARE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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