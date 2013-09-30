News Buzz: Total SA (ADR) (NYSE:TOT), Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE:FLR), iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWG), Lender Processing Services, Inc. (NYSE:LPS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Total SA (ADR) (NYSE:TOT), Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE:FLR), iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWG), Lender Processing Services, Inc. (NYSE:LPS).



Total SA (ADR) (NYSE:TOT) opened its last trade at the price of $58.81. Its closing price was $58.91 after gaining 0.79 for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.30 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.68 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.01. TOTAL S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Upstream, Refining and Chemicals, and Marketing and Services.



Will TOT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) percentage change plunged -1.36% to close at $71.05 with the total traded volume of 1.30 million shares while its average volume of 1.30 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $51.09 - $74.72, while its day lowest price was $70.76. The share price hit the day highest price of $71.72. Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Oil & Gas, Industrial & Infrastructure, Government, Global Services, and Power.



Will FLR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWG) traded on volume of 1.24 million shares in the last session against average volume of 146.611 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $27.97 and closed at $28.03 by scoring 0.29%.In the last three months the stock was up 13.48% while its 52 week range of the stock was $21.50 - $28.30. iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).



Will EWG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Lender Processing Services, Inc. (NYSE:LPS) started its last trading session with the price of $33.22 and closed at $33.18 by scoring -0.30%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.29 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 785.215 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.31. Day range for the stock was $33.00 and $33.22. Lender Processing Services, Inc. provides integrated technology, data, and services to the mortgage lending industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology, Data, and Analytics; and Transaction Services.



Will LPS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/