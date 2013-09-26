News Buzz: Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY).



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) opened its last trade at the price of $0.99. Its closing price was $0.950 after losing -3.06% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 188.876 shares, while its average trading volume remained 328.983 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 13.41.



Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada.



Will VPCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) percentage change plunged -0.09% to close at $17.70 with the total traded volume of 65.870 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 68.488 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.73 - $18.08, while its day lowest price was $17.57. The share price hit the day highest price of $17.79.



Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Will SBGSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC) traded on volume of 1.28 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.06 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.10 and closed at $0.0990 by scoring -1.98%.In the last three months the stock was down -8.59% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.06 - $0.66.



Terra Tech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of horticulture equipment for growers in the United States. It integrates hydroponic equipment with proprietary technology to provide sustainable solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture.



Will TRTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY) started its last trading session with the price of $29.69 and closed at $29.70 by scoring 8.84%. The stock traded with total volume of 58.711 shares, while the average trading volume remained 82.343 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.98.



BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide.



Will BAESY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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