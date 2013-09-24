News Buzz - Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), NanoViricides Inc(OTCMKTS:NNVCD), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), NanoViricides Inc(OTCMKTS:NNVCD), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS)



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) opened at the price of $46.05, along with 42,501.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $46.21 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $46.13 by scoring +1.65% at 1:35PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -3.31%. In the previous 3 months it scored +22.26%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 42,501.00 shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 90,003.00 shares. Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles.



What was the Moving Force behind VLKAY On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on VLKAY



NanoViricides Inc(OTCMKTS:NNVCD) stock recently hit highest its price at $6.96, starting its day trade with a price of $6.05 and reported an increase of 11.17%. Its most recent trading price was $6.67 at 1:36PM. 52 week price range of the company is $1.12 - $6.69, while today, up until 1:37PM, its minimum price was $6.04. NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections.



For How Long NNVCD will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 1.43% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 0.73 points, while its earnings per share was -$1.66.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 7.4%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +8.72%. Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology.



For How Long DTEGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) is trading with a rise of 1.31% along with the exchange price of $0.255 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.25.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 20.19% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -0.008%. OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology.



Will ONCS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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