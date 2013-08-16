Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Given the recent attention to antioxidants in the media, medical & nutrition industries, it is important to know how antioxidants affect your health and well-being. Independent studies have shown that antioxidants in foods have the ability to counteract and fight the damaging effects of free radicals in the body. Xe Xoçaí® Energy™ drink contains two of the highest free radical-fighting fruits in the world today: Cacao & Açaí. In addition, fatigue is one of today’s top complaints to doctors. Unfortunately, most of society’s so-called “solutions” —such as energy drinks and energy shots—simply give a false energy via high sugar levels and harsh stimulants. Xoçaí® Xe Energy™ delivers all-natural energy by way of some of the world’s top antioxidant superfoods. These unique ingredients help kick-start energy, metabolism, boost mental function, and provide superior antioxidant protection.Benefits include: - Delivers an all-natural energy boost without harsh stimulants - Promotes mental energy and vitality - Kickstarts metabolism - Provides superior antioxidant support. Features include: - Delicious, all-natural flavor - Easy to use for active lifestyle.



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News for "Xocai" Taichung City Taiwan: "Chinese Builders" are Assembling to #1 Sponsoring Adam Paul Green's MXI Corp Multi-Level Income Solutions for "Direct Sales" Professionals in Osaka, Okazaki and Atsugi Japan JP.AO JA03



Amazingly, chocolate appears to be a perfect vehicle for helping probiotic organisms reach their destination. As a result, Xoçaí has developed XoBiotic Squares, the first healthy dark chocolate product that also contains functional levels of probiotic organisms. These probiotics help create optimal floral balance in the intestinal tract and are necessary for optimal digestion, nutriet absorption and immune function. This Variety Pack includes approximately a one-week supply of each of our best-selling, Healthy Chocolate products: Xoçai® Nuggets, X Power Squares™, Omega Squares™, and XoBiotic Squares™. Each of these products have been formulated to provide you with a significant amount of antioxidants from our exclusive blend of cold-pressed cacao and freeze-dried açaí berries without the refined sugars and unhealthy fats, fillers and preservatives found in most other chocolates.



Benefits include: - All-natural, with no synthetic flavorings or colors - Promotes calorie control and suppressed cravings - Supports healthy weight control - Contributes to healthy blood sugar levels. Features include: - As satisfying as the most decadent chocolate-peanut butter cup - Delivers a delicious, smooth taste.



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Xoçaí® Activ™ combines the wonderful flavors of unprocessed cacao, açai berries, blueberries and concord grapes, leaving you with a decadent and smooth “dark-chocolate” taste. Activ™ is ideal for the purist, as it has been formulated with no added colors, no artificial flavors, and no preservatives. It’s also terrific for those with an energetic and active lifestyle. To top it off, the antioxidant score of Activ™ is an impressive 4,275/oz on the ORACfn scale. - Xoçaí®'s antioxidant rich, cold-processed cacao - Features Xoçaí®'s proprietary XoVita™, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - No artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or added caffeine - Sweetened with crystalline fructose, a low-glycemic sweetener.



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Xocai has developed an exclusive product line called XoVitality. Infused with supporting ingredients, this first-of-its-kind, cocoa-based anti-aging supplement helps you defy the aging process by offering you a new, youthful appearance, increased energy and improved overall wellness.



There is overwhelming scientific evidence demonstrating that those of us who eat a diet rich in antioxidants and take antioxidant supplements will live longer, healthier lives. When it comes to aging, setting the clock back a few years may have more to do with consuming an antioxidant-rich diet than using any kind of skin cream to eliminate wrinkles.



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About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership