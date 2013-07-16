News Headline : Weight Management Market Is Expected to Attain a Market Size of USD 650.9 Billion by 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research“Weight Management Market by Services, Supplements, Diet, Equipment and Devices: Global Analysis And Forecast (2007 – 2015)”Global Weight Management Market is estimated to be USD 385.1 billion in 2010 and expected to reach USD 650.9 billion in 2015 at a CAGR of 9.4% over the period 2010 to 2015. Equipment & Devices segment accounted for the largest share at 37.7%of weight management market in 2010. Weight management services will be the fastest growing segment at 13.4% CAGR during 2010 to 2015. Weight management services segment will be worth USD 205.2 billion in 2015.



Browse full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/weight-management-market.html



Over the past two decades, the overweight and obese population has nearly doubled and this is showing an increasing trend globally. Being overweight and obese may lead to the occurrence of diabetes, heart diseases and cancer. Not only the developed countries, but also the developing nations have now become the victim of this context of enormous interest for every government. The costs associated with treating these ailments are estimated to be substantially higher than the costs associated in taking precautions vide the weight management programs available these days.



Weight management industry is expected to touch a USD 650 billion mark by the year 2015. This industry is the key to open doors for opportunities for the not only the overweight and obese people, but also the health conscious individuals. This report provides a multi-dimensional view of the “weight management services” that are a subset of the weight management industry. This subsector consists of professional services, slimming centers and hospitals involved in the weight loss procedures such as invasive and non-invasive surgeries. In the realm of weight management services, there exists a limitless possibility that propels this segment to grow at CAGR of 13.5% (2007 – 2015E) and in value terms USD 200 billion by 2015. This is a major contributor in the weight management services industry with 35% of total potential. Other subsectors contributing to the remaining stake of 65% includes weight loss drugs, supplements, diet foods, replacement foods, beverages, and exercise devices and equipment.



North America is the leader in terms of global market share and growth in the weight management industry with revenue market revenue of USD 147.8 billion in 2010. Second rung is Europe with many people opting for weight management programs in the recent times and this region is growing at a comparable growth rate of North America. The Asiahas the most promising growth potential for the weight management industry in the near-and-far future is where the people are aggressively opting for westernized lifestyles and at the same time has access to more disposable incomes. However, our studies reveal that the Asians are quickly opting for health awareness initiatives making this market more attractive for the companies in this industry.



The objective of the study on “Weight Management Market by Services, Supplements, Diet, Equipment and Devices: Global Analysis and Forecast” is to gain detailed market insights forkey Weight Management segments. The market is analyzed on the basis of growth trends, ongoing developments, market penetration and revenue share.The report also covers the strategies followed by “Weight Management Market” players.



This section provides in-depth analysis of “Weight Management Services Market” that includes market size and growth forecast for each geography and segments, driving factors, challenges and opportunities.



