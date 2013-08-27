News Recap: ADT Corp (NYSE:ADT), Allergan, Inc. (NYSE:AGN), Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ADT Corp (NYSE:ADT), Allergan, Inc. (NYSE:AGN), Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).



ADT Corp (NYSE:ADT) increased 0.02% and closed at $41.26 on a traded volume of 1.25 million shares, in comparison to 2.40 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -9.02%



The company has a total market capitalization of $8.69 billion and its total outstanding shares are 210.52million.



Will ADT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The ADT Corporation provides electronic security, interactive home and business automation, and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada.



Allergan, Inc. (NYSE:AGN) plunged -0.44% and closed at $89.15 on a traded volume of 1.25 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.83 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -9.05%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $89.09 and $90.40.



Will AGN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Allergan, Inc. operates as a multi-specialty healthcare company primarily in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific.



Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) moved down -0.68% and closed at $33.63. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.61%. The 52-week range for the stock is $28.43 and $36.74 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $33.91. Its introductory price for the day was $33.82, with the overall traded volume of 1.24 million shares.



Will AEE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois, and Merchant Generation.



Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) after opening its shares at the price of $46.43, dropped -0.15% to close at $46.25 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.24 million shares, in comparison to 1.82million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $36.86 and $49.69 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $46.72.



Will NUE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nucor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials.



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