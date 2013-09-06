News Recap - American Capital Ltd.(NASDAQ:ACAS), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation(NASDAQ:CY), Achillion: Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ ACHN), Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:RIGL),

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA), Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL), Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST), InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN)



Health Management Associates Inc (NYSE:HMA) opened the session at $12.83, remained amid the day range of $12.82 - $12.90, and closed the session at $12.82. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.16% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.49 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 7.44 million shares. Health Management Associates, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of general acute care hospitals and other health care facilities in non-urban communities in the United States.



For How Long HMA’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:FSL) traded with volume of 2.49 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.44 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.63 - $17.44. The stock showed a positive movement of +4.75% and closed its session at $15.66. The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.03 billion. Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd. provides embedded processing solutions for automotive, networking, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company?s embedded processor products comprise microcontrollers, such as ultra low power, low end 8-bit products to higher performance 16-bit, and 32-bit products with on-board flash memory, which provide the digital logic or intelligence for electronic applications.



For How Long FSL will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST) exchanged 2.67 million shares and the average volume remained 3.34 million shares. The stock escalated +1.28% and closed the session at $5.52. The beta of the stock remained 1.43 and the EPS of the stock remained -6.75. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 120.08 million. Forest Oil Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in North America. Its principal areas are located in the Texas Panhandle Area, the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, and the East Texas/North Louisiana Area.



Will FST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN) volume of 2.41 million shares, while the average volume remained 3.03 million shares. The stock advanced +1.28% and finished the session Thursday at $18.23. The EPS of the stock remained 0.62. The one month of the stock was +8.77% and three month trend remained positive +40.12%. InvenSense, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) gyroscopes for motion tracking devices in consumer electronics. The company delivers motion interface solutions based on its multi-axis gyroscope technology that target smartphones and tablets.



Why Should Investors Buy INVN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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