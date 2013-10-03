News Recap - AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), Andalay Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST), VOIP-PAL.COM INC(OTCMKTS:VPLM) , Abby Inc (OTCMKTS:ABBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), Andalay Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST), VOIP-PAL.COM INC(OTCMKTS:VPLM) , Abby Inc (OTCMKTS:ABBY)



AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD) is trading with an drop of -4.76%, along with the trading price of $0.0120 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.01.



ACYD recently gained a volume of 3.96 million shares, while its average volume is 19.72 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.01 - $0.01, while today, up until 11:16AM, its minimum price was $0.01. WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services.



Has ACYD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Andalay Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST) stock hit its highest price at $0.03, after starting its trade at $0.03. Company reported an decrease of -0.68% at the price of $0.0290 recently and its current day range is from $0.03to $0.03.



WEST total market capitalization remained $2.36 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 81.42 million. Andalay Solar Inc, formerly Westinghouse Solar, Inc., is a designer and manufacturer of solar power systems and solar panels with integrated micro inverters (which the Company calls alternate current (AC) solar panels). The Company's products are designed for use in solar power systems for residential and commercial rooftop customers. The Company designs, markets and sells these solar power systems to solar installers, trade workers and do-it-yourself customers in the United States and Canada through distribution partnerships, its dealer network and retail home improvement outlets.



Has WEST Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



VOIP-PAL.COM INC(OTCMKTS:VPLM) recently plunged -11.56% after opening at $0.20. Its current trading price is $0.176. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 2.83 million shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 1.84 million shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.21 while its minimum price was $0.16.



Why Should Investors Buy VPLM After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Abby Inc (OTCMKTS:ABBY) opened day trade at $0.03 and showed a downtrend/uptrend and reached the price of $0.0238 recently with the decline of -4.80%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 2.31 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 272,336.00 shares. Abby, Inc. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is in the business of natural gas exploration. On September 17, 2010, the Company acquired the Westrose property gas concession option from Mitchel Vestco Inc. The Westrose property is located in Alberta, Canada.



ABBY overall market capitalization is $150.81 million. If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward/downward momentum with the gain/loss of more than 7%.



Will ABBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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