News Recap - Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARIA) , Cumulus Media Inc(NASDAQ:CMLS), FreeSeas Inc(NASDAQ:FREE) , J.C. Penney Company, Inc.(NYSE:JCP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARIA) , Cumulus Media Inc(NASDAQ:CMLS), FreeSeas Inc(NASDAQ:FREE) , J.C. Penney Company, Inc.(NYSE:JCP)



Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARIA) opened at the price of $5.80, along with 16.50 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $5.98 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $5.65 by scoring -3.09% at 12:36PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -75.16%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -70.65%. ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for cancer patients. The company focuses on commercializing Iclusig (ponatinib), a cancer medicine.



Has ARIA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cumulus Media Inc(NASDAQ:CMLS) stock recently hit highest its price at $5.34, starting its day trade with a price of $5.20 and reported an increase of 3.33%. Its most recent trading price was $5.27 at 12:38 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $2.09 - $5.59, while today, up until 12:38 PM, its minimum price was $5.13. Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates commercial radio station clusters in the United States. The company engages in the sale of local, regional, and national advertising for broadcast on its radio stations. As of March 18, 2013, it owned or operated 517 radio stations in 108 media markets. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.



For How Long CMLS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



FreeSeas Inc(NASDAQ:FREE) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 25.72% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 3.48 points, while its earnings per share was -$36.91.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -18.48%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +169.36%. FreeSeas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping services. Its vessels carry various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice.



For How Long FREE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



J.C. Penney Company, Inc.(NYSE:JCP) is trading with a rise of 1.20% along with the exchange price of $7.99 up till now while its introductory price for today was $8.03.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -43.29% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -4.99%. J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., operates department stores. The company sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry



Will JCP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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