News Recap - AU Optronics Corp. (ADR) (NYSE:AUO), Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (ADR) (NYSE:RBS), International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:LF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AU Optronics Corp. (ADR) (NYSE:AUO), Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (ADR) (NYSE:RBS), International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:LF)



AU Optronics Corp. (ADR) (NYSE:AUO) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +3.91% and closed at $3.72 after gaining total volume of 1.15 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $3.71. So far, the company’s stock is down -16.78% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -4.37%.AU Optronics Corp. is principally engaged in the research, development, design, manufacture and distribution of flat panel displays. It provides large-, medium- and small-sized flat panel displays, which primarily include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) related products.



What was the Moving Force behind AUO On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on AUO



Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (ADR) (NYSE:RBS) reported the gain of 0.37% and closed at $ 10.75 with the total traded volume of 1.18M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 10.67. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 60.32 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $7.00 - $11.84, while during last trade its minimum price was $10.60 and it gained its highest price of $10.81. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with an upsurge of +4.98%. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a holding company of a global banking and financial services group. The Company operates in the United Kingdom, the United States and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries.



For How Long RBS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -0.74% and closed at the price of $18.67 after opening at $18.75. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.15million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.37 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $18.67, while it touched its highest price for the day at $18.95. IGT beta value stands at 1.60 points. International Game Technology (IGT)is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment and systems products, including online and mobile solutions.



Why Should Investors Buy IGT After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:LF) reported the drop of -0.19%, to close at $10.39, with the overall traded volume of 1.14 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 13.55%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.00and $11.95and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $10.58. Its introductory price for the day was $10.35. LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (LeapFrog) is a developer of educational entertainment for children. The Company’s product portfolio consists of multimedia learning platforms and related content and learning toys.



Will LF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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