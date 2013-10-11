News Recap - AXIOLOGIX INC(OTCMKTS:AXLX), Trans Global Group Inc(OTCMKTS:TGGI), Latteno Food Corp(OTCMKTS:LATF) , Urban Ag Corp (OTCMKTS:AQUM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AXIOLOGIX INC(OTCMKTS:AXLX), Trans Global Group Inc(OTCMKTS:TGGI), Latteno Food Corp(OTCMKTS:LATF) , Urban Ag Corp (OTCMKTS:AQUM)



AXIOLOGIX INC(OTCMKTS:AXLX) opened at the price of $0.003, along with 190.39 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.0003 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0002.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -33.33%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -50%. Axiologix Education Corporation acquires and owns VoIP and cloud services spaces. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.



Is AXLX a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Trans Global Group Inc(OTCMKTS:TGGI) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.0011, starting its day trade with a price of $0.001 and reported a decrease of -10.00%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0009 at 11:38 AM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.0001 - $0.0014, while today, up until 11:38AM, its minimum price was $0.005. Trans Global Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a hosting platform for client and non clients to host their Websites. The company offers various services, including conceptual design, custom programming, SEO.



Has TGGI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Latteno Food Corp(OTCMKTS:LATF) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 142.86% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 0.0017 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 142.86%, while its last one month’s performance stands at 128.57%. Latteno Food Corp. focuses on acquiring, organizing, developing, and upgrading companies in the food and beverage markets, with a focus on dairy and coffee industries.



For How Long LATF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Urban Ag Corp (OTCMKTS:AQUM) is trading with a fall of -13.33% along with the exchange price of $0.0013 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.10.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook/diminishing overview as it lost -93.5% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -13.33%. Urban Ag Corp. provides hazardous material abatement and environment remediation services in the United States. The company offers construction path services, including pre-construction, site selection and preparation, hazardous material abatement and environment remediation, electrical/data communication system integration, electrical cabling installation and design, restoration/remediation, and post occupancy services.



Will AQUM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/