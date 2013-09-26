News Recap - Blue Fire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Blue Fire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA)



Blue Fire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR) shares traded down -6.03% during the current trading session, hitting $0.280 recently.



The share price of BLFR is currently trading within the range of $0.28 to $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 million. BlueFire Equipment Corporation designs and manufactures drill bits for use in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It sells and leases polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) drill bits to drilling contractors and oil and gas companies, as well as provides repair and after sale services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.



Has BLFR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ) shares traded up +12.12% during the current trading session, hitting $0.365 recently. The share price of EXMCQ is currently trading within the range of $0.31 to $0.37. Company’s beta value stands at 3.23 points.



EXMCQ current trading volume is 1.29 million, while its average volume is 1.20 million shares. Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. provides sea borne dry bulk cargo transportation services worldwide. It transports various types of cargo, including iron ore, coal and grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, and sugar and scrap metal.



For How Long EXMCQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) is trading with an upsurge of 5.31%, along with the trading price of $0.395 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.38.



NOK recently gained a volume of 777,281.00 shares, while its average volume is 2.24 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.11 - $3.75, while today, up until 11:54AM, its minimum price was $0.37. Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide.



For How Long XIDEQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA) stock hit its highest price at $0.61, after starting its trade at $0.55. Company reported a decrease of -34.96% at the price of $0.400 recently and its current day range is from $0.34 to $2.00.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $40.36 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 100.90 million. FanSport, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing and providing social gaming mobile applications for fantasy sports enthusiasts. The company?s software solutions would enable its customers to draft, trade, and track their sports fantasy leagues on their phones.



Will MEDA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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