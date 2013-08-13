News Recap - Capmark Financial Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMK), Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR), Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Capmark Financial Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMK), Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR), Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF)



Capmark Financial Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMK) gained 1.56% recently, while trading on 78,860.00 shares at the price of $6.50. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $5.90 on Jul 24, 2013 and was moved to its maximum level of $26.90 on Sep 25, 2012. The stock changed hands in a range of $6.40 to $6.65, bringing its market capitalization at about $640.00M. Capmark Financial Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to investors in commercial real estate-related assets in North America. It accepts deposits; and funds loans secured by commercial and multifamily real estate properties in the United States.



For How Long CPMK will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) loss of -14.74% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0266 with a total volume of 4.26M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 2.54M shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.01 and above $0.04. It floated in a range of $0.02 to $0.03 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.24. Its market capitalization now moved to about $21.25M. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the States of Arizona and Alaska.



Has LBSR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT) traded was moving within a range of $3.00 -$3.70. Its current trading price is $3.24. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.11 on Apr 26, 2013 and $5.35 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 65,355.00 shares, versus an average volume of 106,316.00 shares. Grillit Inc, formerly Holdings Energy Inc., is a public corporation that discovers, invests and or acquires development-stage with solutions, clean technologies and eco-friendly products that serve the global alternative energy sector.



How Should Investors Trade GRLT Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF) loss of -0.23% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $9.78B. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 122,886.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 279,500.00 shares. The share price after opening at $16.43, made a high of $16.44 and hovered above $16.40, while its recent trading price was $16.40. D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 N.V. produces and sells coffee and tea products for retail and out of home markets in Europe, Brazil, Australia, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail’Western Europe, Retail’Rest of World, and Out of Home.



Will DEMBF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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