News Recap - Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)



Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) opened the session at $20.24, remained amid the day range of $20.15 - $20.59, and closed the session at $20.31. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.99% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.78 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.73 million shares. Ciena Corporation provides communications networking equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, and management of voice, video, and data traffic worldwide.



For How Long CIEN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) traded with volume of 1.14 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.49 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.02 - $23.99. The stock showed a positive movement of +2.42% and closed its session at $22.41. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.81 billion. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care primarily in the United States.



For How Long CLDX will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) exchanged 9.78 million shares and the average volume remained 10.49 million shares. The stock escalated +1.24% and closed the session at $42.44. The beta of the stock remained 1.07 and the EPS of the stock remained 2.53. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 2.62 billion. Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments.



Will CMCSA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) volume of 1.36 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.87 million shares. The stock decreased -0.42% and finished the session Thursday at $70.47. The EPS of the stock remained 2.80. The one month of the stock was -5.22% and three month trend remained positive +4.21%. CME Group Inc. operates the CME, CBOT, NYMEX COMEX, and KCBT futures exchanges worldwide. It operates CBOT exchange, a marketplace for trading agricultural and the U.S. treasury futures, as well as options on futures; NYMEX, an exchange for trading energy futures and options contracts, including contracts for crude oil, natural gas, heating oil, and gasoline.



Will CME Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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