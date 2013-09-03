News Recap Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) the Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).



Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) increased 0.44% and closed at $52.81 on a traded volume of 2.76 million shares, in comparison to 3.61 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-2.74%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $14.89 billion and its total outstanding shares are 281.93million.



Will COH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Coach, Inc. designs and markets bags, accessories, business cases, footwear, wearable’s, jewelry, sun wear, travel bags, watches, and fragrances for women and men in the United States and internationally.



Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) plunged -0.34% and closed at $46.49 on a traded volume of 2.75 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.73 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 2.22%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $46.33 and $46.83.



Will BHI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Baker Hughes Incorporated supplies oilfield services, products, technology, and systems to the oil and natural gas industry worldwide.



International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) dropped 0.20% and closed at $182.27. So far in three months, the stock is down -12.38%. The 52-week range for the stock is $181.10 and $215.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $182.99. Its introductory price for the day was $182.75, with the overall traded volume of 2.73 million shares.



Will IBM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide.



The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) after opening its trade at the price of $104.92, dropped -0.96% to close at $103.92 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.72 million shares, in comparison to 4.00 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $69.03 and $109.49 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $104.96.



Will BA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and support of commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide.



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