News Recap: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Lorillard Inc. (NYSE:LO), ProShares Short S&P500 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:SH), the Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Lorillard Inc. (NYSE:LO), ProShares Short S&P500 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:SH), The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)



ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened its shares at the price of $66.59 for the day. Its closing price was $66.31 after losing -0.36% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.22 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.86million shares. The beta of COP stands at1.25.



ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids on a worldwide basis.



Has COP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Lorillard Inc. (NYSE:LO) percentage change surged +0.28% to close at $43.51 with the total traded volume of 3.23 million shares, and average volume of 3.52 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $36.70 - $46.81, while its day lowest price was $43.36 and it hit its day highest price at $43.78.



Lorillard, Inc. manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cigarettes and Electronic Cigarettes.



Why Should Investors Buy LO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



ProShares Short S&P500 (ETF)(NYSEARCA:SH) started its trading session with the price of $28.38 and closed at $28.52 by scoring +0.32%. SH’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.21 million shares. The beta of SH stands at -0.93. Day range of the stock was $28.31 -$28.54.



Why Should Investors Buy SH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) ended its day with the loss of -1.79% and closed at the price of $36.86 after opening at $37.61. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.19 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.52 million shares.



The Kroger Co. is a retailer in the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets.



Will KR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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