News Recap - Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE), Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK), Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE), Companhia De Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE), Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK), Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE), Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS)



Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) gained volume of 1.10 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.17 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.71 - $18.80 and the day range was $15.69 - $15.90.The stock opened the session at $15.86, and closed the session at $15.88. The stock showed a negative performance of +0.06% in previous trading session. Duke Realty Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It offers leasing, property and asset management, development, construction, build-to-suit, and other tenant-related services.



For How Long DRE’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) traded 1.09 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 892,819 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $9.03. The stock was a bear and dropped -2.52%, while its closing price stayed at $16.26. The market capitalization of the stock remained 785.61 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +14.24%. Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States.



Has CRK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation (NYSE:CDE) volume of the stock was 1.09 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.75 shares. The stock plunged -0.24% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $12.27. The stock traded 1.09 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.75 million shares. Coeur Mining, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, operation, exploration, and development of silver and gold mining properties primarily in South America, Mexico, the United States, and Australia.



Why Should Investors Buy CDE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS) traded with volume of 1.08 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.51million shares. The stock decreased -2.01% and finished the trading at $9.28. The market capitalization of the stock remained 12.69 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.58. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services; and supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the State of São Paulo.



Will SBS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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