News Recap - Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Facebook Inc(NASDAQ:FB) , Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARIA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Facebook Inc(NASDAQ:FB) , Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARIA)



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) opened at the price of $1.62, along with 23.56 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $1.66 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $1.52 by scoring -5.59% at 1:25PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 23.58%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -6.17%. Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS)



Has FNMA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Facebook Inc(NASDAQ:FB) stock recently hit highest its price at $47.84, starting its day trade with a price of $47.38 and reported a decrease of -1.44%. Its most recent trading price was $46.48 at 1:42 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $18.80 - $51.60, while today, up until 1:43PM, its minimum price was $45.26. Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It builds various tools that enable users to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and computers.



Has FB Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -3.27% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 3.01 points, while its earnings per share was $-1.18.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 17.6%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +31.25%. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy FMCC After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARIA) is trading with a fall of -69.57% along with the exchange price of $86.41 up till now while its introductory price for today was $5.55.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -69.37% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -7.13%. ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for cancer patients. The company focuses on commercializing Iclusig (ponatinib), a cancer medicine.



Will ARIA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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