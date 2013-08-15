News Recap - Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR), Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD), Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR), Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD), Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)



Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) gained volume of 6.82 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 8.04 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.75 - $19.79 and the day range was $19.05 - $19.25.The stock opened the session at $19.06, remained amid the day range of $19.05 - $19.25, and closed the session at $19.14. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.26% in previous trading session. Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Investment Advisors.



For How Long FITB’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVNR) traded 6.64 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.94 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.07 - $5.21. The stock was a bull and advanced +10.50%, while its closing price stayed at $5.05. The market capitalization of the stock remained 734.62 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +77.82%. Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutic products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders primarily in the United States.



For How Long AVNR will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD) volume of the stock was 6.21 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 3.40 million shares. The stock boosted +0.84% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $16.79. The stock traded 6.21 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 3.40 million shares. Riverbed Technology, Inc. provides solutions to the fundamental problems associated with information technology (IT) performance across wide area networks (WANs) in the United States and internationally.



Will RVBD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) traded with volume of 5.88 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.56million shares. The stock decreased -6.79% and finished the trading at $1.51. The market capitalization of the stock remained 130.93 million. The beta of the stock remained 1.61. Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases.



Will VICL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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