News Recap - Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A), MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI), WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX), Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- leadingstockalerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A), MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI), WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX), Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO)



Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A) volume of 1.37 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.17 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.74 - $1.17 and the day range was $17.18 - $17.74.The stock opened the session at $17.32, remained amid the day range of $17.18 - $17.74, and closed the session at $17.61. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.91% in previous trading session. Forest City Enterprises, Inc. engages in the ownership, development, management, and acquisition of commercial and residential real estate and land in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The company?s Commercial Group segment owns, develops, acquires, and operates regional malls, specialty and urban retail centers, office and life science buildings, entertainment-based centers, neighborhood centers, power centers, hotels, and mixed-use projects.



For How Long FCE.A’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) traded 1.37 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.38 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.78 - $16.15. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.74%, while its closing price stayed at $12.26. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.37 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +21.39%. MBIA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial guarantee insurance and related reinsurance, advisory, and portfolio services for the public and structured finance markets; and asset management advisory services in the United States and internationally.



For How Long MBI will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) volume of the stock was 1.37 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 2.10 million shares. The stock boosted +3.40% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $19.45. The stock traded 1.37 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 2.10 million shares. WPX Energy, Inc., an independent natural gas and oil exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. Its principal areas of operation include Piceance Basin, Bakken Shale, Marcellus Shale, Powder River Basin, and San Juan Basin in the United States.



Will WPX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) traded with volume of 1.36 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 999,096 shares. The stock decreased -0.22% and finished the trading at $4.63. The market capitalization of the stock remained 727.16 million. The beta of the stock remained 3.69. ION Geophysical Corporation provides planning and seismic processing services, software, and acquisition equipment to the energy industry worldwide.



Will IO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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