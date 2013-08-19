News Recap - GREAT AMER FOOD NEW (OTCMKTS:GAMN), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GREAT AMER FOOD NEW (OTCMKTS:GAMN), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP)



GREAT AMER FOOD NEW (OTCMKTS:GAMN) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -15.71% at the price of $0.220 recently, the company gained a total traded volume of 144,054 shares. Its introductory price for the day was $0.25. So far, the company’s stock is up +175% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of +450%. The Great American Food Chain, Inc., a restaurant holding company, engages in the development and expansion of independent restaurant concepts into multi-unit locations through corporate owned stores, licensing, and franchising opportunities primarily in the United States.



For How Long GAMN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) reported the gain of +3.45% and at the price of $0.150 with the recent traded volume of 1.25 million shares. The stock's opening price was $ 0.16. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 76.49 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $0.02 - $0.22. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with a decline of -11.56%. Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being.



For How Long NVLX will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) plunged -2.90% at the price of $2.34 after opening at $2.41. Stock traded recently with the total traded volume of 58,315 shares, as compared to its average volume of 234,015 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $2.07, while it touched its highest price for the day at $2.43. DSNY’s beta value stands at 121.59 points. Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and marketing of digital media software and solutions principally in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Its solutions and technologies allow the distribution of digital media files through the Internet either in a streaming or digital download format.



Why Should Investors Buy DSNY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP) reported the jumped of +4.13%, at $0.0479, with the overall traded volume of 1.06 million shares recently.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up +12.44%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0011 and $0.1274 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.0488. Its introductory price for the day was $0.05. MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers terminal-based service packages and integrated Web Portal add-ons that include digital patient records, electronic referrals, credit/debit card merchant services, check guarantee, and accounts receivable financing for physicians, clinics, hospitals, and medical dispensaries.



Why Should Investors Buy MWIP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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