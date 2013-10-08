News Recap - Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Patriot Scientific Corporation(OTCMKTS:PTSC) , Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) , ROCK ENERGY INC(OTCMKTS:RENFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Patriot Scientific Corporation(OTCMKTS:PTSC) , Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) , ROCK ENERGY INC(OTCMKTS:RENFF)



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) opened at the price of $0.06, along with 2.33 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.06 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0590 at 11:51AM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 83.23%. In the previous 3 months it scored +31.11%. Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories.



What was the Moving Force behind PHOT On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on PHOT



Patriot Scientific Corporation(OTCMKTS:PTSC) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.19, starting its day trade with a price of $0.17 and reported a decrease of -19.42%. Its most recent trading price was $0.139 at 11:56 AM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.14 - $0.19, while today, up until 11:56 AM, its minimum price was $0.14. Patriot Scientific Corporation, an intellectual-property licensing company, owns various patents covering the design of microprocessor chips. Its technologies are used in products, such as computers and cameras, printers, automobiles, and industrial devices. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Carlsbad, California.



Has PTSC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 10.85% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 0.81 points, while its earnings per share was -$0.10.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 43.18%, while its last one month’s performance stands at – 43.18%. Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications.



For How Long PVCT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ROCK ENERGY INC(OTCMKTS:RENFF) is trading with a fall of -3.68% along with the exchange price of -$0.29 up till now while its introductory price for today was $2.33.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it gained 86.3%. while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 18.28%. Today, up until 11:49PM, its minimum price was $2.20. Rock Energy Inc. engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.



Will RENFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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