News Recap - iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:HYG), Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL), United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:HYG), Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL), United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL),



iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:HYG) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -0.53% and closed at $90.83 after gaining total volume of 6.45 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $91.03. So far, the company’s stock is down -4.61% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -2.76%.iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.



Has HYG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) reported the gain of 3.42% and closed at $32.33 with the total traded volume of 6.37 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 30.79. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 5.47 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $28.50 - $39.25, while during last trade its minimum price was $30.15 and it gained its highest price of $32.51. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with an a decline of -3.55%.Toll Brothers, Inc. designs, builds, markets and arranges financing for single-family detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company is also involved, directly and through joint ventures, in projects where it is building, or converting rental apartment buildings into, high-, mid- and low-rise luxury homes.



For How Long TOL Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 0.20% and closed at the price of $30.10 after opening at $30.04. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 6.36 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.47 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $29.47, while it touched its highest price for the day at $30.43. UAL beta value stands at 0.74 points. United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is a holding company and its principal, wholly owned subsidiaries are United Air Lines, Inc. (United) and Continental Airlines, Inc. (Continental). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations, which use jet aircraft with at least 110 seats, and its regional operations.



Will UAL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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