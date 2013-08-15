News Recap - Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC), Medbox Inc (OTCMKTS:MDBX), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC), Medbox Inc (OTCMKTS:MDBX), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG)



Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA) declined -9.91% recently, while trading on 464,114.00 shares at the price of $0.527. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.58 on Aug 14, 2013 and was moved to its maximum level of $1.07 on Jun 20, 2013. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.45 to $0.57, bringing its market capitalization at about $35.37M. Montalvo Spirits Inc., formerly Advanced Cloud Storage, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company develops, markets and distributes alcoholic beverages with initial offering being the Montalvo Tequila, primarily in the United States.



Has TQLA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC) added 1.15% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0704 with a total volume of 15.57M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 7.27M shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.05 and above $0.10. It floated in a range of $0.07 to $0.07 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of -2.13. Its market capitalization now moved to about $180.51M. Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine.



For How Long ACTC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Medbox Inc (OTCMKTS:MDBX) recently recorded a fall of -12.21% and was moving within a range of $29.35 -$39.00. Its current trading price is $34.15. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.03 on Sep 4, 2012 and $215.00 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 38,676.00 shares, versus an average volume of 7,758.00 shares. Medbox Inc. (Medbox) offers a machine that dispenses medication to individuals based on biometric identification (fingerprint sample). The machine allows pharmacies, hospitals, doctors' offices, and alternative medicine clinics to manage employee possession of sensitive drugs.



Why Should Investors Buy MDBX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) loss of -11.29% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $66.96M. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 133,589.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 235,796.00 shares. The share price after opening at $1.24, made a high of $1.24 and hovered above $1.04, while its recent trading price was $1.10. North American Oil & Gas Corp., formerly Calendar Dragon Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed to create a new calendaring tool that incorporates a range of features not offered by other providers, all in one lean online package.



Will NAMG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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