News Recap- Nektar Therapeutics(NASDAQ:NKTR), Polycom Inc(NASDAQ:PLCM ), Aruba Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARUN),PDL BioPharma Inc.(NASDAQ:PDLI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Nektar Therapeutics(NASDAQ:NKTR), Polycom Inc(NASDAQ:PLCM ), Aruba Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARUN),PDL BioPharma Inc.(NASDAQ:PDLI)



Nektar Therapeutics(NASDAQ:NKTR) increased 0.31% and closed at $12.86 on a traded volume of 1.34million shares, in comparison to 1.15m shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 81.64% .The Company has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and its total outstanding shares are 115.76million.



Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which develops a pipeline of drug candidates that utilize company platforms. The Company's product pipeline is consisted of early to late stage drug candidates across a number of therapeutic areas, including oncology, pain, anti-infectives, anti-viral and immunology



What NKTR Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Polycom Inc(NASDAQ:PLCM ) soared 3.27%and closed at $10.43on a traded volume of 1.34million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.94m shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -6.37%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.02 and $10.47.



Polycom, Inc. is a provider of unified communications (UC) solutions and a provider of telepresence, video, voice and infrastructure solutions based on open standards. With Polycom RealPresence video and voice solutions, from infrastructure to endpoints, people all over the world can collaborate face-to-face without being in the same physical location.



Is PLCM Buy After The Recent Price Movement? Find Out Here



Aruba Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARUN) soared up 0.35% and closed at $17.05. So far in three months, the stock is up 17.26%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.38 and $26.78 and during the previous trading session it marked $17.21as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $16.99 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.42 million shares.



Aruba Networks, Inc., is a provider of next-generation network access solutions for mobile enterprise networks. The Mobile Virtual Enterprise (MOVE) architecture unifies wired and wireless infrastructures into one seamless network access solution for traveling business professionals, remote workers, corporate headquarters employees and guests.



Should ARUN a Buy or Sell Now? Find Out Here?



PDL BioPharma Inc.(NASDAQ:PDLI) after opening its shares at the price of $7.92, plunged down -1.26% to close the day at $7.83. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.3million shares, in comparison to 1.84m shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.50 and $8.475 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $7.92.



PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDL) is a is a biotech company. PDL is engaged in the management of antibody humanization patents and royalty assets, which consist of its Queen et al. patents and license agreements with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.



What PDLI Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here?



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