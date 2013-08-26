News Recap - on the Move Systems Corp(OTCMKTS:OMVS), PETRO RIVER OIL CORP(OTCBB:PTRC), Affirmative Insurance Holdings, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFM), VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: On The Move Systems Corp(OTCMKTS:OMVS), PETRO RIVER OIL CORP(OTCBB:PTRC), Affirmative Insurance Holdings, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFM), VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI)



On The Move Systems Corp(OTCMKTS:OMVS) was trading higher by +0.126points or +70.00% to $0.306.So far, around 207,572.00 shares have changed hands in this session. After opening at $0.27, the stock hit as high as $0.37. However, it traded between $0.00 and $0.37 over the last twelve months. On The Move Systems Corp. provides mobile electronic services in the United States. Its services include the sale, installation, and servicing of after-market electronic and audio/video upgrades for auto, recreational vehicle, and boat dealership markets; and for government agencies and corporations that administer vehicle fleets for law enforcement, security, emergency response, sanitation, public utility, limousine, taxi, and other services.



Has OMVS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PETRO RIVER OIL CORP(OTCBB:PTRC) was at $0.300, showing a +3.45% increase. Around 422,482.00 shares have been traded, versus an-average trading volume of 256,886.00 shares. The company is now valued at around $213.82 million. Petro River Oil Corp engages in producing oil and gas with producing wells in the Southeast Kansas region of the Mississippi Lime. It owns a 50% working interest in approximately 85,000 net acres with 5 producing oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.



Why Should Investors Buy CLWR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Affirmative Insurance Holdings, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFM) moved -27.38 per cent lower at $2.36 and is trading between $2.25 and $3.25 after opening the day at $2.86. Its performance over the last five days remained +57.33%, which stands at +107.02% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was +1585.71%. Affirmative Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a distributor and producer of non-standard personal automobile insurance policies, and related products and services for individual consumers in the United States.



Has AFFM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



VUZIX CORP CMN STK(OTCBB:VUZI)’s shares drop today, losing-0.44 per cent to $2.26. The stock is up around +4420% in 2013 and +5550% for the last 12 months. Around 52,360.00 shares changed hands so far in this sessioncompared to an-average trading volume of 119,962.00 shares. Vuzix Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for use in the consumer, and media and entertainment markets.



Will VUZI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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