News Recap - Pan Global Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLO), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII), Endeavor IP Inc (OTCBB:ENIP), New Western Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:NWTR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pan Global Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLO), PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII), Endeavor IP Inc (OTCBB:ENIP), New Western Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:NWTR)



Pan Global Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLO) gained 10.20% recently, while trading on 2.65M shares, at the price of $0.551. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.49 to $0.56 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $254.89M. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.20 and was moved to the maximum level of $3.50. Pan Global, Corp., formerly Savvy Business Support, Inc. (Savvy), is a startup company. The Company is engaged in focused on developing environmentally sustainable energy and infrastructure projects and technologies.



For How Long PGLO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



PETRON ENERGY II (OTCMKTS:PEII) traded at $0.0080 with a total volume of 26.24M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 26.24M shares. It floated in a range of $0.01 to $0.01 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of -264.06. Its market capitalization now moved to about $ 623,900.00. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.01 or above $0.45. Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company owns a 75% interest in approximately 2600 acres with 59 wells in Wagoner and Tulsa Counties, Oklahoma.



Is PEII a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Endeavor IP Inc (OTCBB:ENIP) recently recorded a fall of -0.99% and was moving within a range of $0.82 -$1.05, its current trading price is $1.00. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 487,213.00 shares, versus an average volume of 122,719.00 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.01 on Oct 30, 2013 and $0.50 was the best price in the same period. Endeavor IP, Inc., formerly Finishing Touches Home Goods Inc., is an integrated consulting firm that assists individuals, organizations, companies and government agencies in finding solutions to home and workplace-related barriers for seniors and people with disabilities, as well as ergonomics consultancy.



Why Should Investors Buy ENIP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



New Western Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:NWTR) added 29.55% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $17.85M. The share price, after opening at $0.24, hit a high of $0.28 and hovered above $0.22, while its recent trading price was $0.259. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 1.73M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 52,123.00 shares. New Western Energy Corporation is an oil and gas and mineral exploration and production company with current projects located in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company’s principal business is in the acquisition, exploration and development of, and production from oil, gas and mineral properties.



Why Should Investors Buy NWTR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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