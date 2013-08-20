News Recap - Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), iShares MSCI Brazil Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWZ), iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IWM), Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), iShares MSCI Brazil Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWZ), iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IWM), Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)



Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +0.32% and closed at $28.46 after gaining total volume of 26.83 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $28.27. So far, the company’s stock is down -1.73% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 2.71%.Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) is a research-based, global biopharmaceutical company. The Company manages its operations through five segments: Primary Care; Specialty Care and Oncology; Established Products and Emerging Markets; Animal Health and Consumer Healthcare, and Nutrition.



What was the Moving Force behind PFE On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on PFE



iShares MSCI Brazil Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWZ) reported the decline of -1.46% and closed at $ 42.49 with the total traded volume of 8.61M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 42.93. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 5.20 Billion.

The 52-week price range of the stock remained $40.68 - $58.07, while during last trade its minimum price was $42.38 and it gained its highest price of $43.20. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with a decline of -4.75%. iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).



Has EWZ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



iShares Russell 2000 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IWM) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -1.05% and closed at the price of $0.372 after opening at $101.61. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.81 million shares.

During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $100.60, while it touched its highest price for the day at $101.87. IWM beta value stands 1.23 points. iShares Russell 2000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 2000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index).



Why Should Investors Buy IWM After theRecentFall?Just Go Here and Find Out



Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) reported the drop of -2.03%, to close at $49.33, with the overall traded volume of 22.96 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -4.12%. The 52-week range for the stock is $28.79 and $50.13 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $50.13. Its introductory price for the day was $50.06. Citigroup Inc. (Citigroup) is a global diversified financial services holding company whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services and wealth management.



Will C Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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