News Recap - PLC Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLCSF), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBHL), Pervasip Corp (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PLC Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLCSF), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBHL), Pervasip Corp (OTCMKTS:PVSP)



PLC Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLCSF) gained 21.43% recently, while trading on 1.32M shares, at the price of $0.0850. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.07 to $0.09 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $2.76M. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.06 on Aug 19, 2013 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.30 on Sep 13, 2012. PLC Systems Inc. (PLC) is a medical device company specializing in technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company markets its product, RenalGuard, outside the United States. The RenalGuard System consists of a console and accompanying single-use sets.



For How Long PLCSF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) added 7.05% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.138 with a total volume of 1.68M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 16.40M shares. It floated in a range of $0.13 to $0.14 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.83. Its market capitalization now moved to about $51.03M. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.05 or above $0.32. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (Liquidmetal Technologies) is materials technology company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys. The Company's Liquidmetal family of alloys consists of a variety of bulk alloys and composites that utilize the advantages offered by amorphous alloy technology.



For How Long LQMT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBHL) recently recorded a gain of 89.66% and was moving within a range of $0.03 -$0.16, its current trading price is $0.0550. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 1.14M shares, versus an average volume of 15,474.00 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.01 on Mar 18, 2013 and $0.16 was the best price in the same period. Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, financing, and producing feature-length motion pictures in the United States. The company produces and markets low-budget and genre films with recognizable name talent.



Will GBHL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pervasip Corp (OTCMKTS:PVSP) added 15.79% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $1.64M. The share price, after opening at $0.0023, hit a high of $0.0032 and hovered above $0.0021, while its recent trading price was $0.0022. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 35.15M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 8.77M shares. Pervasip Corp. is a provider of video and voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), telephony services. The nature of the Company’s technology is cloud-based computing. It sells its video and voice over Internet Protocol VoIP telephony product on a wholesale and retail basis to telephone carriers, broadband suppliers, individual corporations and consumers.



Why Should Investors Buy PVSP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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