News Recap - Prince Mexico SA Inc(OTCMKTS:LUVE), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT), VOIP-PAL.COM INC(OTCMKTS:VPLM), FriendFinder Networks Inc(OTCMKTS:FFNTQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Prince Mexico SA Inc(OTCMKTS:LUVE), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT), VOIP-PAL.COM INC(OTCMKTS:VPLM), FriendFinder Networks Inc(OTCMKTS:FFNTQ)



Prince Mexico SA Inc(OTCMKTS:LUVE) shares traded up +11.54% during the current trading session, hitting $0.145 recently.



The share price of LUVE is currently trading within the range of $0.12 to $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 43.17 million. Prince Mexico S.A., Inc. engages in the sale of sporting products for specialty sporting goods stores, chain stores, and department stores under the Prince USA brand name in Mexico. It provides racquets, footwear, balls, strings, grips, bags, stringing and calibration machines.



What was the Moving Force behind LUVE On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on LUVE



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) shares traded up +5.32% during the current trading session, hitting $1.00 recently. The share price of PVCT is currently trading within the range of $0.96 to $1.10. Company’s beta value stands at 0.63points.



PVCT current trading volume is 1.32 million, while its average volume is 1 371,294.00 shares. Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications.



For How Long PVCT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



VOIP-PAL.COM INC(OTCMKTS:VPLM) is trading with an upsurge of 10.98%, along with the trading price of $0.0910 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.10.



NOK recently gained a volume of 1.27 million shares, while its average volume is 1.32 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.01 - $0.10, while today, up until 1:35PM, its minimum price was $0.09. VoIP-PAL.com, Inc., a development stage company, operates as a broadband voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) telecom company in the United States. The company offers proprietary transactional billing platform tailored to the points and air mile business, as well as provides anti-virus applications for smart phones.



For How Long VPLM Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FriendFinder Networks Inc(OTCMKTS:FFNTQ) stock hit its highest price at $0.06, after starting its trade at $0.04. Company reported an increase of 29.76% at the price of $0.0545 recently and its current day range is from $0.04to $0.06.



FFNTQ total market capitalization remained $1.79 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 32.83 million.



Will FFNTQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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