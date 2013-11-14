News Recap - Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:BEE), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR)(NYSE:ITUB), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE:NQ), D.R. Horton, Inc.(NYSE:DHI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc(NYSE:BEE), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR)(NYSE:ITUB), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR)(NYSE:NQ), D.R. Horton, Inc.(NYSE:DHI)



Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc(NYSE:BEE) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -3.19% and closed at $8.49 after gaining total volume of 10.68 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $8.72. So far, the company’s stock is up 3.08% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 6.39%.Strategic Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (SHR) operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s portfolio included 18 full-service hotel interests located in urban and resort markets in the United States.



Has BEE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR)(NYSE:ITUB) reported the gain of 3.49% and closed at $ 14.23 with the total traded volume of 1,500.00 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 13.86. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 67.47 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $11.38 - $17.34, while during last trade its minimum price was $13.81 and it gained its highest price of $14.25.Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a Brazil-based holding active in the banking sector. The Company divides its activities into four segments: Commercial Banking, which offers retail banking and legal entities customers services, among others.



For How Long ITUB will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



NQ Mobile Inc (ADR)(NYSE:NQ) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -8.81% and closed at the price of $13.05 after opening at $13.81. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 9.75 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 10.82 million shares.NQ Mobile Inc. (NQ), formerly NetQin Mobile Inc., is a holding company. The Company is a global provider of mobile Internet services focusing on security, privacy and productivity. The Company is a provider of Freemium subscription services with approximately 242 million registered user accounts in over 150 countries.



Why Should Investors Buy NQ After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



D.R. Horton, Inc.(NYSE:DHI) reported the added of +0.74%, to close at $19.05, with the overall traded volume of 9.68million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 2.75%. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.52 and $27.75 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $19.17. Its introductory price for the day was $18.74.D.R. Horton, Inc. is the homebuilding companies in the United States. The Company constructs and sells homes through its operating divisions in 26 states and 77 metropolitan markets of the United States, primarily under the name of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder. During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2012 (fiscal 2012), the Company closed 18,890 homes. Through its financial services operations, the Company provides mortgages financing and title agency service.



Will DHI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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