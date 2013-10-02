News Recap - TELECORP INC(OTCMKTS:TLNUF) , Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN), VOIP-PAL.COM INC(OTCMKTS:VPLM) , Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TELECORP INC(OTCMKTS:TLNUF) , Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN), VOIP-PAL.COM INC(OTCMKTS:VPLM) , Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT)



TELECORP INC(OTCMKTS:TLNUF) is trading with an drop of -35.16%, along with the trading price of $0.0616 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.10.



NOK recently gained a volume of 2.42 million shares, while its average volume is 141,633.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.02 - $0.62, while today, up until 12:31PM, its minimum price was $0.05. Telecorp, Inc. provides automated voice services, emergency communications, conferencing, data management, webinars, customer and hardware support tools, e-mail, fax and text broadcast messaging, direct to voice mail messaging, customized voice messaging, text to speech systems, predictive and progressive dialing, contact management solutions as well as IT services (SaaS and CRM). The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.



Has TLNUF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN) stock hit its highest price at $0.10, after starting its trade at $0.09. Company reported at the price of $0.0900 recently and its current day range is from $0.09 to $0.10.



APDN total market capitalization remained $65.49 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 744.22 million. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives.



Is APDN a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



VOIP-PAL.COM INC(OTCMKTS:VPLM) recently plunged -3.09% after opening at $0.16. Its current trading price is $0.157. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 1.45 million shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 1.69 million shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.17 while its minimum price was $0.16. VoIP-PAL.com, Inc., a development stage company, operates as a broadband voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) telecom company in the United States. The company offers proprietary transactional billing platform tailored to the points and air mile business, as well as provides anti-virus applications for smart phones.



Why Should Investors Buy VPLM After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) opened day trade at $1.10 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $1.13 recently with the gain of +3.67%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 3.14 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 4.04 million shares.



GSAT overall market capitalization is $744.60 million. Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications.



Will GSAT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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