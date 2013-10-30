News Recap - TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY), Team Nation Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:TEMN), Novation Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NOHO), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY), Team Nation Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:TEMN), Novation Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NOHO), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER)



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) gained 1.47% recently, while trading on 309,205.00 shares, at the price of $55.06. The stock changed hands in a range of $54.93 to $55.18 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $100.89B. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $29.84 on Apr 5, 2013 and was moved to the maximum level of $57.99 on Oct 21, 2013. Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



For How Long TCEHY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Team Nation Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:TEMN) losses -5.88% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0016 with a total volume of 57.85M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 19.59M shares. It floated in a range of $0.0013 to $0.0018 during the recent trading session. Its market capitalization now moved to about $3.42M. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.0001 or above $0.0018. Team Nation Holdings Corporation (Team) focuses in title insurance and escrow services through its affiliate title agencies, and the provision of management, production services, human resource (HR) administration, information technology (IT) support, and accounting administration for title insurance companies, and related real estate ventures.



Has TEMN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Novation Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NOHO) recently recorded up of 20.00% and was moving within a range of $0.0005 -$0.0006, its current trading price is $0.0006. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 119.18M shares, versus an average volume of 14.79M shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.0002 and $0.04 was the best price in the same period. Novation Holdings, Inc., formerly Allezoe Medical Holdings, Inc., is engaged in the business of acquiring and managing operating companies, initially in the medical device development and production market, and subsequently in other healthcare, technology and similar markets.



Will NOHO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER) down -0.93% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $42.47M. The share price, after opening at $0.54, hit a high of $0.55 and hovered above $0.54, while its recent trading price was $0.535. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 264,492.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 2.65M shares. The Alkaline Water Company Inc., formerly Global Lines Inc, is a developer of electrolysis beverage process, packaged and branded as Alkaline84. Alkaline84 is the Company's flagship product designed to encourage daily consumption of Alkaline Water through a consumer oriented bulk delivery system.



Will WTER Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/