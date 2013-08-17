News Recap: The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH), United States Natural Gas Fund, LP(NYSEARCA:UNG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH), United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)



The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) stock moved down -1.17% and finished the day at $12.66. The day started out with a lower opening price of $12.78, versus its prior close of $12.81.The company traded with the total volume of 2.73 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.85 million shares. During the last one month it slipped with the percentage of -0.86. Its year to date performance remained progressive +18.32%.



Has AES Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG) percentage change mounted +1.71% to close at $4.76 with the total traded volume of 2.72 million shares, and average volume of 2.40 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained optimistic with the rise of +48.75. During last trade its minimum price was $4.70 and it gained its highest price of $4.78.



Lloyds Banking Group plc, is a financial services group providing a range of banking and financial services, primarily in the United Kingdom, to personal and corporate customers.



Why Should Investors Buy LYG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) started its trading session with the price of $16.47 and closed at $17.38 by scoring +5.33%. BZH’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.71 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 951,634.00 shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a positive move of +7.55%. while its year to date performance showed that the stock plunged overall +2.9%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $3.46- $23.29.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Beazer) diversified homebuilder with active operations in 16 states.



Will BZH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



United States Natural Gas Fund, LP(NYSEARCA:UNG) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a negative movement of -1.11%.Year to date performance of the stock remained negative with the decline of -5.5%. UNG traded with volume of 2.69 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 530,860.00 shares. Stock’s closing price was $17.86 while it started its day-trade at $17.89.



Has UNG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/