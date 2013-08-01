News Recap - the Blackstone Group L.P.(NYSE:BX), CenterPoint Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CNP), Juniper Networks, Inc.(NYSE:JNPR), ArcelorMittal (ADR)(NYSE:MT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Blackstone Group L.P.(NYSE:BX), CenterPoint Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CNP), Juniper Networks, Inc.(NYSE:JNPR), ArcelorMittal (ADR)(NYSE:MT)



The Blackstone Group L.P.(NYSE:BX) decreased -1.40% and closed at $22.55 on a traded volume of 5.35 million shares, in comparison to 4.97 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +44.64%. The Blackstone Group L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides alternative asset management and financial advisory services worldwide.



Has BX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



CenterPoint Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CNP) plunged -0.04% and closed at $24.82 on a traded volume of 5.03 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.02 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +0.57%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $24.58 and $24.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company?s Electric Transmission & Distribution segment engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity to retail electric providers (REPs), municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.



Has CNP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Juniper Networks, Inc.(NYSE:JNPR) dropped down -1.05% and closed at $21.67. So far in three months, the stock is up +30.94%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.62 and $22.98 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.00. Its introductory price for the day was $21.87, with the overall traded volume of 5.01 million shares. Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells products and services that provide network infrastructure for networking requirements of service providers, enterprises, governments, and research and public sector organizations worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy JNPR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ArcelorMittal (ADR)(NYSE:MT), after opening its shares at the price of $13.03, dropped -0.84% to close at $12.97 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 10,020.00 shares, in comparison to 5.78 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $10.83 and $17.99 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $13.21. Its introductory price for the day was $13.03. ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and mining company worldwide.



Will MT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/