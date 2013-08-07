News Recap - the Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)



The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) opened the session at $45.78, remained amid the day range of $44.83 - $45.94, and closed the session at $45.52. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.64% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 4.14 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.58 million shares. The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, children, and babies under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Piperlime, Athleta, and Intermix brands.



Has GPS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) traded with volume of 4.23 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 4.76 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $82.10 - $96.73. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.50% and closed its session at $88.77. The market capitalization of the stock remained 145.51 billion. Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. The company?s portfolio of international and local brands include Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia Slims, L&M, Chesterfield, Bond Street, Lark, Muratti, Next, Philip Morris, and Red & White.



Has PM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) exchanged 4.17 million shares and the average volume remained 4.59 million shares. The stock dropped -1.02% and closed the session at $53.32. The beta of the stock remained 0.73and the EPS of the stock remained 4.46. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 1.13 billion. Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company?s neuroscience products treat major depressive disorders; schizophrenia, acute mixed or manic episodes associated with bipolar I disorder, and bipolar maintenance; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bulimia nervosa, and panic disorder.



Why Should Investors Buy LLY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) gained volume of 4.09 million shares, while the average volume remained 2.85 million shares. The stock advanced +0.18% and finished the session Tuesday at $16.84. The EPS of the stock remained 0.71. The one month of the stock was +10.5% and three month trend remained negative -10.28%. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distributing building products for new home construction, repair and remodeling, manufactured housing, and light industrial and commercial construction.



Why Should Investors Buy LPX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/