News Recap - the Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), the Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), BP Plc (ADR) (NYSE:BP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), BP plc (ADR) (NYSE:BP)



The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) gained volume of 3.84 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.84 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $52.58 - $81.56 and the day range was $78.58 - $79.54.The stock opened the session at $78.62, remained amid the day range of $78.58 - $79.54, and closed the session at $79.20. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.29% in previous trading session. The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. Its stores sell building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me, and professional customers.



For How Long HD’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) traded 3.83 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 6.21 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $104.05 - $105.07. The stock was a bear and dropped -1.03%, while its closing price stayed at $104.24. The market capitalization of the stock remained 78.60 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +37.18%. The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and support of commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide.



Has BA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) volume of the stock was 3.83 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 4.02 million shares. The stock boosted +0.74% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $45.04. The stock traded 3.83 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 4.02 million shares. AbbVie Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes a range of adult and pediatric pharmaceuticals, including HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat various autoimmune diseases.



Will ABBV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BP plc (ADR) (NYSE:BP) traded with volume of 3.66 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.68 million shares. The stock decreased -0.46% and finished the trading at $41.08. The market capitalization of the stock remained 129.42 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.20. BP p.l.c. provides fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to engines, and petrochemicals products. The company?s Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, and storage and processing; and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and power and natural gas liquids (NGL).



Will BP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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