News Recap: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), ProShares Ultra Silver (ETF) (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), ProShares Ultra Silver (ETF) (NYSEARCA:AGQ)



The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) opened its shares at the price of $37.21 for the day. Its closing price was $37.53 after gaining +0.83% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.23 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.52 million shares. The beta of KR stands at0.43.



The Kroger Co. is a retailer in the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets.



For How Long KR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) percentage change surged +0.79% to close at $72.54 with the total traded volume of 3.22 million shares, and average volume of 4.30 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $51.09 - $73.67, while its day lowest price was $71.91 and it hit its day highest price at $72.72.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being company in the United States.



For How Long UNH’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) started its trading session with the price of $31.13 and closed at $30.85 by scoring -0.55%. BK’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.17 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.65million shares. The beta of BK stands at 0.89. Day range of the stock was $30.69 -$31.16.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company. The Company divides its businesses into two principal segments: Investment Management and Investment Services.



Will BK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ProShares Ultra Silver (ETF) (NYSEARCA:AGQ) ended its day with the gain of +8.07% and closed at the price of $25.05 after opening at $23.31. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.14 million shares.



Will AGQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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