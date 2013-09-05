News Recap - Vitamin Blue Inc (OTCBB:VTMB) , Pollex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLLX), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vitamin Blue Inc (OTCBB:VTMB) , Pollex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLLX), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC)



Vitamin Blue Inc (OTCBB:VTMB) is trading with an drop of -8.00%, along with the trading price of $0.0046 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.40.



NOK recently gained a volume of 3.84 million shares, while its average volume is 2.27 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.0031- $0.75, while today, up until 1:45PM, its minimum price was $0.0038.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -58.18%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -4.17%. Vitamin Blue, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes water boardsports wear and accessories. It provides board shorts, T- shirts, and pullover hooded fleece for men and women. The company also offers water boardsports accessories, including board travel bags, water boardsport gear travel bags, paddle bags, and roof-rack pads



Has VTMB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Pollex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLLX) stock hit its highest price at $0.20, after starting its trade at $0.48. Company reported an decrease of -43.48% at the price of $0.130 recently and its current day range is from $0.13 to $0.20.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $ 665,819.00 shares, along with the total outstanding shares of 5.12million. Its current volume is 168,502.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 78,259.00 shares. Pollex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services. The company acquires new game licenses and provides commercial service in South Korea and the United States.



Has PLLX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) recently plunged -0.74% after opening at $1.32. Its current trading price is $1.34. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 70,324.0 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 241,566.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $1.35 while its minimum price was $1.32. Last 5 day’s performance of the company remained in the red with the plunge of -10.67%. Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies. It offers energy efficiency technologies that assist in meeting global energy demands, improving the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Why Should Investors Buy ZERO After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. (OTCBB:ACTC) opened day trade at $0.06and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $0.0605 recently with the decline of -1.14%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 3.69 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 9.30 million shares.



ACTC overall market capitalization is $155.13 million. Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



Will ACTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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