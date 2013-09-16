News Recap - WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV), Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE:KKD), Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV), Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE:KKD), Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A)



WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV) increased 3.14% and closed at $19.73 on a traded volume of 1.04 million shares, in comparison to 1.31 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 3.3%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.42 billion and its total outstanding shares are 173.11 million. The WhiteWave Foods Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of plant-based foods and beverages, coffee creamers and beverages, and dairy products in North America and Europe. It provides plant-based foods and beverages, including soy, almond, coconut, hazelnut, rice, and oat based milk products, as well as desserts, cream, margarine, and meat-free foods under the Silk, Alpro, and Provamel brands



What was the Moving Force behind WWAV On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on WWAV



Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) soared 3.90% and closed at $8.53on a traded volume of 1.02million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 721,739.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 19.8%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.23 and $8.70. Ferro Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty materials and chemicals in the United States and internationally.



For How Long FOE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE:KKD) jumped up 1.55% and closed at $19.60. So far in three months, the stock is up 15.16%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.77and $23.57 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $19.74. Its introductory price for the day was $19.36, with the overall traded volume of 1.02 million shares. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, beverages, and treats and packaged sweets worldwide. It owns and franchises Krispy Kreme stores. As of September 3, 2013, the company operated approximately 770 stores worldwide. It also produces doughnut mixes and doughnut-making equipment. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.



For How Long KKD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A) after opening its shares at the price of $18.54, dropped -0.65% to close at $18.45for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.02 million shares, in comparison to 1.10 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $13.74 and $20.42 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $18.62. Its introductory price for the day was $18.54. Forest City Enterprises, Inc. engages in the ownership, development, management, and acquisition of commercial and residential real estate and land in 26 states and the District of Columbia.



Will FCE.A Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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