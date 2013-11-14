News Review - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR)



American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) increased 0.25% and closed at $16.07 on a traded volume of 4.43 million shares, in comparison to 4.61 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -21.65%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and its total outstanding shares are 192.73 million. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO, Inc) is a specialty retailer that operates in the United Sates and Canada, and online at ae.com. AEO, Inc operates under the American Eagle (AE), aerie by American Eagle (aerie), and 77kids by american eagle (77kids) brands.



What was the Moving Force behind AEO On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on AEO



Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA) soared 0.11% and closed at $17.77 on a traded volume of 4.31 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.88 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 2.19%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.66 and $17.88. Encana Corporation (Encana) is a North American energy producer. The Company’s other operations include the transportation and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs).



For How Long ECA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT) jumped up 0.95% and closed at $7.41. So far in three months, the stock is up 2.07%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.98 and $8.45 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.42. Its introductory price for the day was $7.31, with the overall traded volume of 4.19 million shares. DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (DCT) is an industrial real estate company that owns, operates and develops bulk distribution and light industrial properties in distribution markets in the United States and Mexico.



For How Long DCT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR) after opening its shares at the price of $6.88, jumped up 2.89% to close at $7.12 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 4.18 million shares, in comparison to 6.37 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $2.37 and $8.12 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.24. Its introductory price for the day was $6.88. Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation (Magnum Hunter) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for and the exploitation, acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, primarily in the states of West Virginia, Ohio, Texas, Kentucky and North Dakota and in Saskatchewan, Canada.



Will MHR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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