News Review - American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG), the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)



American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) decreased -1.66% and closed at $46.32 on a traded volume of 11.99 million shares, in comparison to 11.50million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 31.22%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $68.38 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.48 Billion. American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, mortgage insurance and other financial services to customers in more than 130 countries.



Has AIG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) plunged -0.69% and closed at $38.78 on a traded volume of 11.92 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 12.74million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -9.75%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $38.69 and $39.09. The Coca-Cola Company, incorporated on September 5, 1919, is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets more than 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a variety of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks



Has KO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ) dropped down -2.04% and closed at $25.88. So far in three months, the stock is up 81.61%. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.35 and $27.78 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $26.53. Its introductory price for the day was $26.30, with the overall traded volume of 11.81 million shares. Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises, including customers in the Government, health and education sectors.



Why Should Investors Buy HPQ After theRecentFall?Just Go Here and Find Out



Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), after opening its shares at the price of $87.82, dropped -1.13% to close at $86.92 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 11.75 million shares, in comparison to 11.42 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $84.70 and $95.49 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $87.87. Its introductory price for the day was $87.82. Exxon Mobil Corporation (Exxon Mobil) is a manufacturer and marketer of commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics and a range of specialty products.



Will XOM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



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