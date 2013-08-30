News Review - Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened the session at $491.65, remained amid the day range of $491.13 - $496.50, and closed the session at $491.70. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.16% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 8.56 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 12.52 million shares. Apple Inc., together with subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computing products, and portable digital music players worldwide.



For How Long AAPL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded with volume of 1.74 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 2.43 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $31.00 - $48.63. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.88% and closed its session at $45.93. The market capitalization of the stock remained 23.11 billion. Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Digital Media, Digital Marketing, and Print and Publishing.



For How Long ADBE will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) exchanged 1.06 million shares and the average volume remained 1.71 million shares. The stock escalated +0.69% and closed the session at $46.49. The beta of the stock remained 1.07 and the EPS of the stock remained 2.09. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 310.69 million. Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing integrated circuits (ICs) for use in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communication markets worldwide.



Will ADI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) volume of 1.42 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.56 million shares. The stock advanced +0.51% and finished the session Thursday at $71.30. The EPS of the stock remained 0.70. The one month of the stock was -1.11% and three month trend remained positive +2.19%. Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based outsourcing solutions to employers and vehicle retailers and manufacturers worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy ADP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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