News Review - ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Kimberly-Clark De Mexico SAB De CV (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCDMY), UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS:USRC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCDMY), UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS:USRC)



ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF) opened at the price of $99.48, along with 8,718.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $103.50 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $102.50 by scoring +2.50% at 11:17AM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 5.45%. In the previous 3 months it scored +99.81%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 8,718.00 shares up-till now, which is higher/lower than its average volume of 28,597.0 shares. Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components.



What was the Moving Force behind AMAVF On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on AMAVF



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) stock recently hit highest its price at $14.03, starting its day trade with a price of $13.88 and reported a decrease of -0.50%. Its most recent trading price was $13.96 at 11:53 AM. 52 week price range of the company is $11.35 - $15.19, while today, up until 11:53AM, its minimum price was $13.88. RECKITT BENCKISER recently added a volume of 27,241.00 shares, versus its average volume of 146,517.00 shares. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide.



For How Long RBGLY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 0.58% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 15.51 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 9%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 6.96%. The company’s traded volume is 15,816.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 31,973.00 million shares. Kimberly-Clark de México, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures and markets paper-based products for consumers in Mexico and internationally.



For How Long KCDMY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS:USRC) is trading with a rise of 2.17% along with the exchange price of $0.470 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.46.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 350.62% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 9.3%.



Will USRC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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