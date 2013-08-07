News Review - Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO), Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO), Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)



Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) gained volume of 4.69 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 844,010 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.53 - $16.00 and the day range was $11.75 - $12.59.The stock opened the session at $11.80, remained amid the day range of $11.75 - $12.59, and closed the session at $12.37. The stock showed a positive performance of +3.26% in previous trading session. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is an Argentina-based company engaged in the operation of McDonald’s franchisees. The Company serves over 4 million customers through the operation of 1,840 McDonald’s-branded restaurants in 20 Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, French Guiana, Trinidad & Tobago, Mexico, Peru, Guadeloupe and Panama, among others.



In previous session, Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP) traded 4.65 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 7.24 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.70 - $14.44. The stock was a bear and dropped -3.15%, while its closing price stayed at $7.07. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.33 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -6.61%. Molycorp, Inc. produces and sells rare earth and rare metal materials in the United States and internationally. The company?s Resources segment extracts rare earth minerals, including rare earth concentrates; rare earth oxides (REO), such as lanthanum, cerium, neodymium, praseodymium, and yttrium.



Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) volume of the stock was 4.63 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 4.53 million shares. The stock plunged -2.79% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $15.31. The stock traded 4.63 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 4.53 million shares. Nabors Industries Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a land drilling contractor in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company markets approximately 474 land drilling rigs for oil and gas land drilling operations in the United States Lower 48 states, Alaska, Canada, and 20 other countries worldwide.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) traded with volume of 4.59 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.42 million shares. The stock grew +0.48% and finished the trading at $31.39. The market capitalization of the stock remained 10.66 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as an e-commerce and physical retailer of consumer electronics in the United States, Europe, Canada, and China. The company?s stores offer video products, including televisions, e-readers, navigation products, digital cameras and accessories, digital camcorders and accessories, and DVD and Blu-ray players.



