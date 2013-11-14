News Review -Bank of America Corp(NYSE:BAC), Ford Motor Company(NYSE:F), J.C. Penney Company, Inc.(NYSE:JCP), Vale SA (ADR)(NYSE:VALE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bank of America Corp(NYSE:BAC), Ford Motor Company(NYSE:F), J.C. Penney Company, Inc.(NYSE:JCP), Vale SA (ADR)(NYSE:VALE)



Bank of America Corp(NYSE:BAC) increased 2.23% and closed at $14.643 on a traded volume of 128.02 million shares, in comparison to 873.75 million shares of average trading volume. The company has a total market capitalization of $156.40 billion and its total outstanding shares are 10.68 million.



Bank of America Corporation (Bank of America) is a bank holding company, and a financial holding company. Bank of America is a financial institution, serving individual consumers, small and middle market businesses, corporations and Governments with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services.



Will BAC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Ford Motor Company(NYSE:F) soared 2.27% and closed at $17.10 on a traded volume of 39.16 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 37.78 million shares. The Intra-day range for the stock is $16.64 and $17.10.



Ford Motor Company (Ford) operates in the global automotive industry. Ford operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services. The Company manufactures or distributes automobiles across six continents. Its automotive brands include Ford and Lincoln.



Will F Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



J.C. Penney Company, Inc.(NYSE:JCP) jumped 3.58% and closed at $8.67. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.24 and $23.10 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $8.75. Its introductory price for the day was $8.40, with the overall traded volume of 32.02 million shares.



J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (jcpenney), is a holding company. The Company is a retailer, operating 1,102 department stores in 49 states and Puerto Rico as of January 28, 2012.



Will JCP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vale SA (ADR)(NYSE:VALE) after opening its trade at the price of $15.12, jumped 0.26% to close at $15.44 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 29.13 million shares, in comparison to 18.12 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $12.39 and $21.88 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $15.46.



Will VALE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/