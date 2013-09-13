News Review - Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX), Safecode Drug Technologies Corp (OTCBB:SAFC )

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX), Safecode Drug Technologies Corp (OTCBB:SAFC )



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN) shares traded up +3.85% during the current trading session, hitting $+0.0027 recently.



The share price of BMSN is currently trading within the range of $0.0025 to $0.0027. The company has a market capitalization of $5.4 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 1.99 billion. Company’s beta value stands at 3.19 points. Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc., a development stage company, intends to engage primarily in the development of regenerative medical applications.



What was the Moving Force behind BMSN On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on BMSN



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) shares traded down -1.67% during the current trading session, hitting $1.18 recently. The share price of ZERO is currently trading within the range of $1.16 to $1.20. Company’s beta value stands at 1.17 points.



Nokia’s current trading volume is 50,173.00, while its average volume is 247,110.00 shares. Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies.



Has ZERO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Octagon 88 Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:OCTX) is trading with an drop of -8.38%, along with the trading price of $7.33 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $8.02.



OCTX recently gained a volume of 115,579.00 shares, while its average volume is 53,950.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $2.75 - $10.33, while today, up until 12:42PM, its minimum price was $6.81.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook overview as it gained 48.48%.Octagon 88 Resources, Inc., a natural resource exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas assets in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Englberg, Switzerland.



Why Should Investors Buy OCTX After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Safecode Drug Technologies Corp (OTCBB:SAFC ) stock hit its highest price at $0.0024, after starting its trade at $0.0024. Company reported an increase of 11.54% at the price of $0.0023recently and its current day range is from $0.0018to $0.0024.



SAFC total market capitalization remained $329.76, along with the total outstanding shares of 1.43.37 million. SafeCode Drug Technologies Corp., a development stage company, focuses on patenting and developing a commercial application of a voice enabled protector for administering medicine. It intends to develop an application that matches drug name voice templates as a mechanism for unlocking a medication container, such as a syringe or pill box. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.



Will SAFC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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