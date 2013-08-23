News Review - Biomed Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:BMR), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), Mechel OAO (ADR) (NYSE:MTL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Biomed Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:BMR), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), Mechel OAO (ADR) (NYSE:MTL)



Biomed Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:BMR) opened the session at $18.23, remained amid the day range of $18.07 - $18.36, and closed the session at $18.32. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.88% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.51 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.43 million shares. BioMed Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on providing real estate to the life science industry in the United States. Its tenants primarily include biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other entities involved in the life science industry.



For How Long BMR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) traded with volume of 1.49 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 2.83 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.19 - $22.55. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.40% and closed its session at $15.16. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.13 billion. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company operates in four segments: North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Siding; Engineered Wood Products (EWP), and South America. As of December 31, 2012, the Company owned 21 modern located facilities in the United States and Canada, two facilities in Chile and one facility in Brazil. The Company also operates three facilities through joint ventures, for which it is the provider of product distribution for North America and participate in a joint venture operation that produces cellulose insulation in multiple facilities.



For How Long LPX will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) exchanged 1.47 million shares and the average volume remained 2.41million shares. The stock dropped -0.32% and closed the session at $6.26. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 253.03 million. New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in residential mortgage related assets. The company is involved in the direct and indirect investments in excess mortgage servicing rights; and in real estate securities and loans. It also invests in agency residential mortgage back securities (RMBS) and non-agency RMBS.



Why Should Investors Buy NRZ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Mechel OAO (ADR) (NYSE:MTL) gained volume of 1.43 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.66 million shares. The stock advanced +7.29% and finished the session Thursday at $3.09. The EPS of the stock remained -5.22. The one month of the stock was +4.39% and three month trend remained negative -17.6%. Mechel OAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and steel businesses in the Russian Federation, other CIS countries, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining, Steel, Ferroalloys, and Power.



Why Should Investors Buy MTL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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